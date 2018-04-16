Get free gardening tips Wednesday at Maides Park

If your thumb isn't as green as you'd like it to be, or green at all, several local organizations will try to help this week.

On Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m., the Urban Oasis Community Garden Kickoff will be held at Maides Park at 1101 Manly Avenue.

Participants can learn gardening techniques at the event free of charge.

As part of a neighborhood revitalization project in 2017, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity installed a community garden at Maides Park. In addition to educating residents about growing their own food, the project was also designed to provide neighborhood beautification.

For more information on the garden, click here.

