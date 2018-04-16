First Act: Actress channels the tone-deaf Florence Foster Jenkins in 'Souvenir'

Cindy Colucci takes on the challenging role of Florence Foster Jenkins. (Source: WECT)

It’s a challenging role for an actress with a beautiful singing voice – playing a character who can’t carry a tune.

Cindy Colucci takes on that challenge as Florence Foster Jenkins in Souvenir, which tells the story of the wealthy socialite who thought she was a world class soprano (spoiler alert: she wasn’t.).

In the show, which opens Thursday, April 19, at Thalian Hall's Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre, Michael Lauricella plays Cosmé McMoon, a young and hungry accompanist to the tone-deaf vocalist.

Their 12-year relationship culminates in her infamous, sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall.

