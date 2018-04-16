Rouzer has a significant fundraising advantage in the 7th Congressional District

After walking out of a committee meeting Monday discussing funds for victims of Hurricane Matthew, Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) says he did not get the answers to his questions. “To be honest with you, we saw a lot of pretty charts and a lot of pretty graphs, but we still have no answers,” Rep Jones said about the meeting of the House Select Committee on Disaster Relief.More >>
The current Pender County Sheriff, Carson H. Smith Jr., has held the position for 16 years. Smith was first elected in 2002, and he is not running for re-election this cycle.More >>
With the May 8 primary elections drawing closer, WECT and the League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear are bringing candidates together to share views on important issues.More >>
Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC7) said he welcomes the input of students across the country on how to keep schools safe but does not support tougher gun control measures to do it. “This is an issue that has a lot of complexities to it,” Rep. Rouzer said. “If you were to ban all guns tomorrow, I think you’d still have school shootings.".More >>
A pair of incumbent District Attorneys and one incumbent Sheriff will be unopposed as they seek new terms in the 2018 elections. The filing deadline passed at Noon on Wednesday, bringing a flurry of new candidates into races for local and state elected offices. Incumbent Sheriff Ed McMahon of New Hanover County. along with District Attorneys Ben David (5th Judicial District) and Jon David (13th Judicial District) did not receive any challengers during the filing period.More >>
