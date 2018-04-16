Gaze up at the stars this weekend with thousands of others across the state

An event all about the night sky will be celebrated across our state this Friday.

The 2018 NC Statewide Star Party takes place at various places across North Carolina and one of them is at Ingram Planetarium.

The event, on April 20, from 7 to 9 p.m., is part of the NC Science Festival. Founded in 2010, it is the first statewide science festival in the United States.

Ingram Planetarium is located at 7625 High Market Street in Sunset Beach.

For more information, visit www.museumplanetarium.org or call Ingram Planetarium at 910-575-0033.

For a list of other participating host locations, visit www.ncsciencefestival.org.

