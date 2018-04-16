First Alert Forecast: big mid week warm up, cooler again late week

Rain chances will be slim to none for the most part through the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Look for warmer weather over the next few days followed by a return to cooler days. (Source: WECT)

Your Cape Fear Region temperature and wind flow model continues to showcase much warmer 70s and 80s amid southwest breezes for Wednesday afternoon. Enjoy this with more sunshine! (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will deliver a substantial warm-up into Wednesday. A cold front should replace a toasty Thursday with a cooler Friday. Dry skies are likely through the weekend; a low pressure system will bring low to medium rain chances early next week.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: With a 6:38 a.m. sunrise and a 7:45 p.m. sunset, we're due for 787 minutes of sunshine this Tuesday... and most or all of those minutes ought to be sunny! Also expect afternoon highs in the 60s to possibly around 70 amid west breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Enjoy warm sun and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will have cooler upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will hold near 0% through the weekend before growing to near 30% next Monday and Tuesday.

