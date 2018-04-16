CFCC to host career fair - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

CFCC to host career fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Cape Fear Community College will host a career fair Tuesday, April 17.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Union Station Building at 411 N. Front St.

According to CFCC, 30 local employers are planning to attend, including the U.S. Coast Guard and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

