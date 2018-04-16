New UNCW student organization spreads random acts of kindness

UNCW sophmore Victoria Rause recently started a new student organization called PERK (People Encouraging Random Kindess) that aims to do exactly what it says - encourage random kindess. (Source: WECT)

UNCW sophomore Victoria Rause recently started a new student organization called PERK (People Encouraging Random Kindness) that aims to do exactly what it says - encourage random kindness.

She says she started it because she saw all the stress that students at the school were going through on top of all of the hate in the world she sees so she thought there was a need for kindness to be on the forefront of students minds.

Right now the group meets biweekly on Wednesdays to write cards with encouraging words or phrases and pass them out around the school. They also hold community group events to encourage kindness and friendship.

Although the group is fairly new and small she says the school has shown great interest in the organization and has had a positive response to it.

"I think it's really important to have this because with all the hate in the world, people just don't show kindness like they should," Rause said. "It really is a great reminder to have that kindness to show that there is still good in the world and we can get through it together."

Rause says she is such a big advocate for kindness because the kindness she has received throughout her life has greatly impacted her and she wants everyone to feel that way.

"So many people have shown me kindness throughout my life, it's just impacted me so greatly," Rause said. "I've had someone compliment my shirt and it's made my whole day. It's really just a great thing and I just want to spread that to other people I think it's really needed."

