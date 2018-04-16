KNOW THIS GUY? Ocean Isle Beach police seek ID of store burglar

The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of a convenience store break-in early Sunday morning.

Officials said the suspect broke into Sheffield's Convenience Store on Causeway Drive and stole cash from a safe and then swiped some cigarettes.

The suspect has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and injury to real property.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of this individual, please contact Det. Rich Heycock at 910-274-1746 or 910-579-4221.

