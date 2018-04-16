Woman gets life sentence in 2015 fatal shooting in Bladen Co.

An Elizabethtown woman received a life sentence after she was found guilty for her role in a 2015 shooting in Bladen County.

On Friday, a jury found Shanika Mitchell, 20, guilty of accessory before the fact of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder, and aiding and abetting discharging a firearm into a vehicle in operation.

Mitchell received a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Mitchell was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Darrell Council in Elizabethtown on Nov. 8, 2015.

According to the district attorney's office, witness testimony and cell phone communications indicated that Mitchell worked with her co-defendants to orchestrate the shooting. During the trial, jurors were shown evidence that Mitchell participated in a plot to set up the victims who were fired upon just moments after dropping Mitchell off at her home.

One of the shots struck Council, killing him almost instantly.

Shanika Mitchell’s brother, Montise Mitchell, was convicted in connection to the shooting in August 2017 and received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Officials say that Shanika Mitchell rejected multiple plea offers from the State of North Carolina.

