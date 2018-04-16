GenX researchers to unveil tap water results from New Hanover homes

A team of researchers from NC State University will unveil initial tap water testing results from the GenX exposure study at a public meeting in New Hanover County Tuesday night.

The researchers will discuss their findings for the water samples which were collected from 198 homes in New Hanover County that volunteered for the study. Blood and urine samples were also collected and are currently being tested. Those results will be revealed at a later date.

In a news release about the upcoming meeting, researchers say little is known about how long GenX and related chemicals remain in the environment, how they are stored in the body, and their toxicity. Their GenX exposure study aims to address these questions.

The public meeting, which is hosted by Cape Fear River Watch, will take place Tuesday, April 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at UNCW's Lumina Theater. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the GenX study, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.