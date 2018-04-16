CCSO: Man steals cash from store register, flees on bike

A man is accused of stealing money from the register of a Columbus County store before fleeing on a bike Sunday.

Christopher Brian Cliff, 39, was arrested at the intersection of Old 74 and Will Nance Road in Chadbourn on Monday and charged with one count of felony robbery. He was booked under a $10,000 bond.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Grocery and Grill Corner Store at 7531 Old 71 in Evergreen at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to an alarm call.

Officials say that Cliff went to purchased a pack of gum and then stole approximately $220 from the register when the employee opened it.

The suspect then left the scene on a bike.

Officials said that deputies recognized Cliff on surveillance footage.

