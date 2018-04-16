Amazon Alexa skill for NHRMC now available

If you're about to head over to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, you can now ask Alexa through an Amazon Echo smart speaker for detailed information about the hospital before you leave the house.

Hospital officials said the new NHRMC Alexa skill allows users to access designated features such as:

Parking information

Visitor information

Lost and found information

Essential items for a hospital visit (both an emergency and planned visit)

Important phone numbers

Information on paying your bills and viewing medical records

Directions to the nearest urgent care

Information about the NHRMC care team

Anyone who has an Amazon Echo speaker can enable the NHRMC skill by prompting their device with the command "Alexa, enable NHRMC." To use the skill, simply start your question with "Alexa, ask NHRMC."

“Publishing the NHRMC Alexa skill allows the health system to expand its reach to our customers through this emerging communications channel,” said John Tuman, NHRMC’s chief technology officer. “While most of the skills are informational, we are seeking ideas on how to leverage this technology to achieve our mission of improving the health of our community.”

Anyone can send ideas or feedback to alexa.skills@nhrmc.org

Here is a video showing how the technology works:

