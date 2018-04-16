Duke women's basketball coach Joanne McCallie out on medical leave

Duke University's women's basketball coach Joanne McCallie is on medical leave, effective Monday, to receive treatment for a kidney-related ailment, school officials said. (Source: Duke)

McCallie will be on medical leave for two months while she receives treatment for the problem, university officials said in a written release.

"We wish Joanne the absolute best as she continues to manage this medical situation,” Duke Director of Athletics Kevin White said. “Joanne’s health and long-term well-being is by far the most important matter at hand, and her highly capable staff will undoubtedly do great work while she recovers fully."

