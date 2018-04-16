Officials trying to determine if lightning caused house fire on Figure Eight Island

Investigators are trying to determine what caused an early morning house fire on Figure Eight Island Monday. (Source: Pixabay)

Investigators are trying to determine what caused an early morning house fire on Figure Eight Island Monday.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Beach Road North shortly after midnight.

According to Deputy Chief Frank Meyer with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, weather conditions made it difficult to conduct a thorough external investigation of the fire and that an investigator will return to the scene Monday afternoon to determine its cause.

At this point, officials believe that a lightning strike likely sparked the fire.

Meyer said that no one was in the home at the time and that the house is not the primary residence of the owners.

