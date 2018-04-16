Boys and Girls Homes holding For the Love of Kids events

The Boys & Girls Homes of N.C. will be holding its first For the Love of Kids Charity Breakfast on Thursday, April. 19. (Source: Boys and Girls Homes of N.C.)

The event will take place at Port City Community Church beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Middle of the Island is catering the meal.

District Attorney Ben David will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

The Boys & Girls Homes of N.C.’s mission is to support children who are the victims of abuse and/or neglect.

The organization has a 140-acre campus in Lake Waccamaw where youth live in cottage-style homes with residential counselors and also offers foster care training.

For more information on the event, contact Ray Cockrell at 910-646-3083 ext. 204 or at ray.cockrell@bghnc.org.

