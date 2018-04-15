UPDATE: BCSO says missing woman found safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: BCSO says missing woman found safe

Abigail Lynn Orrender (Source: BCSO) Abigail Lynn Orrender (Source: BCSO)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says a missing woman has been found safe. 

Abigail Lynn Orrender, 23, was reported missing by the BCSO on Apr. 15 after she was last seen on Owendon Road traveling toward Shallotte. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly