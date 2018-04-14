Blue Hens hand UNCW third straight loss

UNCW dropped the second game in a three-game series at Delaware on Saturday afternoon (Source:UNCW)

Delaware used a two-run first inning and didn't look back as the Blue Hens downed UNCW baseball 5-1 at Bob Hannah stadium Saturday.

The Blue Hens served Landen Roupp (0-1) his first loss of the year. The righthander gave up four hits in the first inning but did not allow another hit until he left the game in the fourth inning.

With a single in the ninth inning, Mason Berne extended his hitting streak to 15 games. The Seahawks struck out a season-high 16 times Saturday afternoon.

UNCW drops to 20-14 on the year with a 4-4 conference record.

UNCW wraps up its three-game series against the Blue Hens on Sunday. First pitch is at 1 p.m. at Bob Hannah Stadium.

