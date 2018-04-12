Public gets chance to weigh in on North Waterfront Park design

The public had a chance to view the final design for Wilmington's North Waterfront Park during a meeting Monday.

Residents shared their thoughts on the $20 million park at a drop-in style meeting in the City Council chambers at City Hall.

The City of Wilmington purchased a 6.6-acre tract of land in 2013 for the park along the northern waterfront near the Isabel Holmes Bridge. Wilmington residents approved money for development of the park as part of the 2016 parks bond.

"Our most frequent comment that we've received from the public is that they want to see lawns and they want to see shade trees because we are lacking that downtown," said Amy Beatty, Wilmington director of community services. "The highest number of respondents indicated the need for a performance venue.

"We are going to have a really fun play area for kids. We need more things for kids to do downtown and an interactive splash feature for kids of all ages."

Design work is expected to be completed this summer with construction work beginning later this year.

