Levels of GenX remain in single digits in latest Brunswick Co. water tests

GenX levels in Brunswick County's water supply remained in single digits for both raw and finished water in the latest results released by the county on Wednesday.

In samples taken on March 22, GenX levels in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant were 7.15 parts per trillion in raw water and 5.93 parts per trillion in finished or treated water.

March 15 samples revealed levels of 9.04 and 8.98 ppt, respectively.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services has established a health goal for exposure to GenX in drinking water at 140 parts per trillion.

For more information on Brunswick County's GenX testing, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.