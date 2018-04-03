Brunswick County releases latest GenX numbers

Levels of GenX in Brunswick County's water supply remain well below the state's recommended health goal, according to the latest test results.

In a Tuesday afternoon news release, the county said samples taken on March 15 revealed GenX levels of 9.04 parts per trillion in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant's raw water source and 8.98 ppt in the finished water.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services' established health goal is 140 ppt.

Brunswick County also released GenX numbers from March 1 and 8. The highest reading of all of the tests was 10.6 parts per trillion.

