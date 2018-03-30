Four run second inning leads William & Mary past UNCW baseball

William & Mary scored four runs in the second inning as the Tribe beat the UNCW baseball team 7-3 in Williamsburg, Va., on Friday.
Starting pitcher Alex Royalty (3-2) gave up seven runs -- five earned -- in 5.1 innings for the Seahawks.
Zach Canada went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI for UNCW (17-8, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association), which will try to even the series with the Tribe on Saturday at 4 p.m.
