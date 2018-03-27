Mason Berne helps lead Diamond Hawks past Campbell

The UNCW baseball team scored five runs in the first two innings as they beat Campbell, 8-3, at Jim Perry Stadium on Tuesday.

Seahawk senior Mason Berne drove in two runs, as five Seahawks had multi-hit games.

Justin Walker (3-0) earned the win, as six relievers combined to strikeout eight over seven innings.

UNCW (17-7) heads to Williamsburg this weekend for a Colonial Athletic Association series with William & Mary starting Friday at 6p.m.

