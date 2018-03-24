Seahawks Take CAA Series With Sweep

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW swept visiting Hofstra in a doubleheader by the scores of 5-3 and 6-2 to rally and win the opening Colonial Athletic Association series for both teams on Saturday at Brooks Field.



The Seahawks close out the weekend with a record of 16-7 overall and 2-1 in the CAA. The Pride saw its record dip to 10-6 and 1-2.



Justin Walke (2-0) earned the win in relief for the Seahawks in game one, striking out a career-high seven in 3 1/3 innings. Clark Cota earned his seventh save by striking out the side.



In the nightcap, freshman Gage Herring (1-0) scattered two hits over five shutout innings for the win.



Mason Berne launched his sixth and seventh homers of the season on Saturday to tie Ryan Jeffers, who also homered, for the club lead with seven. Jackson Meadows collected two hits in each game.



The Pride managed just six hits on the day with Vito Friscia, the leading hitter in the CAA, and Vinnie Costello each having two.



Reliever Sean Brazill (1-1) took the loss in game one and starter Matt Weissheier (1-3) was tagged with the loss in game 2.



Up next: The Seahawks visit Campbell on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start that opens a four-game road swing.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Game 1: UNCW broke a 3-all deadlock in the eighth inning when Cole Weiss singled home Riley Zayicek from second base with one out. Zayicek opened the inning with a double off Brazill.

Game 2: Jeffers belted a two-run homer in the first inning off Weissheier to give UNCW the early lead. The Seahawks plated four runs in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead as Jeffers doubled in two runs and Berne capped the inning with his fourth homer of the weekend.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Game 1: Hofstra managed just one hit with runners on base and went 1-for-10 with two outs … UNCW landed its leadoff hitter on base four times, including the last two innings as it tied the game in the seventh and won it in the eighth … Hofstra plated three runs in the first inning and was shutout the rest of the way.

Game 2: UNCW finished with four two-out RBI's, all coming in the fifth inning … Hofstra was hitless in six at bats with runners in scoring position … UNCW's bullpen allowed two hits over the final four innings while striking out six.



Notes: UNCW is now 13-5 at home … Berne and Jeffers both pushed their consecutive games on base streaks to 17 … The Seahawks lead the series with Hofstra, 38-11 … The win by Herring was the fifth by a UNCW starter this season … The Seahawks hit .261 on the weekend, including five home runs and seven doubles … The Pride, which entered the series with a 2.19 ERA, ranking fourth in the nation, posted an ERA of 5.04 over the series … Berne went 5-11 (.455) and hit four round trippers over the three game for a 1,545 slugging percentage … UNCW pitching held HU to a .170 batting average and struck out 39 batters in 27 innings of work.

