Jesslyn Ferentz joined the WECT First Alert Weather team in January 2018.

She just recently graduated with a degree in Atmospheric Science from East Carolina University in December 2017 and is ecstatic she got the opportunity to stay in eastern North Carolina to begin her career.

Originally from Harrisburg, North Carolina, which is right outside Charlotte, she loved growing up in an area that had active weather systems during any season. Her love of weather came from a very early age sitting in the garage with her father watching the storms roll over the hill across the street.

Jesslyn on her off days can be found soaking up the sun at the beach, discovering new local restaurants, and enjoying all the fun outdoor activities living at the coast has to offer.