Jesslyn Ferentz

A sprawling high pressure system will bring dry and warming weather to the Cape Fear Region this week.More >>
A sprawling high pressure system will bring dry and warming weather to the Cape Fear Region this week.More >>
The WECT Weather app has many features you can use every day to keep you and your family ahead of changing weather conditions; lightning and severe weather alerts, ability to watch live severe weather coverage and a forecast that is updated numerous times daily by your First Alert Weather team.More >>
The WECT Weather app has many features you can use every day to keep you and your family ahead of changing weather conditions; lightning and severe weather alerts, ability to watch live severe weather coverage and a forecast that is updated numerous times daily by your First Alert Weather team.More >>
North Carolina Severe Weather Awareness Week runs March 4-10 in 2018.More >>
North Carolina Severe Weather Awareness Week runs March 4-10 in 2018.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>