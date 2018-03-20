G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island to be closed months for rehabil - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island to be closed months for rehabilitation work

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) -

The G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island is expected to be closed for months while crews with the NC Department of Transportation perform a rehabilitation project.

Work on the project, which was awarded a $15.8 million DOT contract for bridge preservation work, could begin as soon as June 25, according to an NCDOT news release, and is scheduled to be completed by June 2019.

It will require a maximum six-month closure of the bridge from mid-October after the US Open King Mackerel Fishing Tournament until mid-April 2019 before the Easter holiday. The contractor can earn an incentive bonus for every day before the April date that the bridge is re-opened. 

The contract also calls for improvement on a short stretch of NC 133 near the bridge as well as 5.2 miles on East Oak Island Drive.

Traffic will be detoured to NC 906 (EF Middleton Boulevard) for island access.

“This rehabilitation project will extend the life of the Oak Island Bridge,” said NCDOT Deputy Division Engineer Chad Kimes. “Once the work is completed next May, our region will have a much more sustainable bridge that will benefit drivers for years to come.”

Because of heavy beach traffic, the contractor will not be allowed to close a lane on NC 133 or East Oak Island Drive between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 5 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday from the week before Memorial Day to the week after Labor Day.

The rest of the year, no lane closures are allowed between 6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 6 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Lane closures will not be allowed during holiday weekends or special events such as the king mackerel tournament.

One Oak Island realtor expressed concern over her business' outlook while the bridge is closed.

"We're the first realtor on the right coming on to Oak Island, which creates a tremendous amount of traffic for us," Kim Skipper Anderson said. "That traffic is not going to be here now from September to May, but in addition to the businesses, it's going to also affect the schools and the bus routes."

The Oak Island Bridge Rehabilitation project is part of a large statewide bridge rehabilitation initiative called the High Value Bridge Program. 

Other bridges that are part of the program in this region include the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, the Holden Beach Bridge, the Isabel Holmes Bridge, the Odell Williamson Bridge, and the I-40 Cape Fear River Bridge.

