NEWS NOW: How to spot warning signs of someone at risk for suicide

WECT's Jon Evans will be in our Digital Studio at 4:30 p.m. to talk with psychologist Mark Besen who is heading up a suicide awareness class at the WECT news studios.

The goal of the two-hour course, which is free to community members who signed up, is to make participants able to spot the warning signs of someone at risk for suicide, persuade them to seek help and refer them to the right resources.

Jon will also preview a podcast he had with Beth Troutman, the 2018 Azalea Festival Queen, and ask her why she gave up television news.

