NEWS NOW: How to spot warning signs of someone at risk for suicide

Live video from WECT News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WECT News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.More >>
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.More >>
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.More >>
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.More >>
One passenger said the man ordered two double shots of vodka, the equivalent of four drinks.More >>
One passenger said the man ordered two double shots of vodka, the equivalent of four drinks.More >>
Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.More >>
Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.More >>