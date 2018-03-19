UNCW's Noah Liles named CAA rookie of the week (Source:UNCW)

The Colonial Athletic Association named UNCW freshman Noah Liles the league’s baseball rookie of the week.

In the Seahawks’ three-game weekend sweep of Quinnipiac, Liles went 8-for-12 with three RBIs and four runs scored.

UNCW hosts East Carolina on Wednesday at Brooks Field at 6 p.m.



