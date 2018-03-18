Diamond Hawks finish off sweep of Bobcats, 12-3

Senior Ryan Jeffers collected four hits and drove in four runs as UNCW broke a close game wide open in the final innings of a 12-3 win over Quinnipiac on Sunday at Brooks Field.



UNCW finished off its second weekend sweep of the season to run its record to 14-6. The Bobcats, meanwhile, dropped to 8-9 with the loss. They've played all 17 games on the road.



Jeffers season batting average to .364 while also hitting his Colonial Athletic Association leading fifth home run and 12th double. Sophomore Riley Zayicek, who made his season debut this weekend, also homered and knocked in two runs while finishing with two hits. Freshman Noah Liles had three hits of his own.



Junior reliever Justin Walke (1-0) received the win, scattering two hits and striking out four over 3 2/3 innings of shutout baseball. Freshman starter Landen Roupp, struck out a career-high six in 4 1/3 innings before making way for Walke.



Kyle Horton highlighted the Bobcats offense with a two-run triple in the fifth as Quinnipiac tied the game with a three-run outburst.



Starter Tyler Poulin (2-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits in six innings of work.



Up next: The Seahawks host East Carolina on Wednesday at 6 p.m.



How it happened: Quinnipiac tied the game in the fifth inning, but UNCW responded in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead, 4-3, on a RBI double by Jeffers. The Seahawks piled it on in the seventh and eighth innings, scoring three and five runs, respectively for a 12-3 win.



Inside the box score: UNCW tied a season-high by getting its leadoff hitter on base in six innings … Seahawk pitchers allowed just one leadoff hitter to reach safely with that coming in Quinnipiac's three-run fifth … The Bobcats managed just one two-out hit, finishing 1-for-9 …Mason Berne had two of UNCW's hits with RISP



Notes: Extending hitting streak for UNCW were Jeffers (eight games), Canada (seven) and Cole Weiss and Greg Jones, both to five games … The UNCW bullpen ran its record to 10-0 with seven saves on the season … The Seahawks are now 11-4 at home … UNCW was 10-10 through games last season and 14-6 in both 2015 and 2016 … Liles hit .667 (8-for-12) on the weekend while the Seahawks hit .377 against Quinnipiac … On the mound, the Seahawks held Quinnpiac to a .181 batting average and committed just two errors (.982).

