Six North Carolina schools in NCAA tournament field

The state of North Carolina is well represented in the field for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Six programs from the Tar Heels start are in this year’s field of 68 teams (Davidson, Duke, N.C. State, North Carolina, North Carolina Central, UNC-Greensboro).
Duke and North Carolina both expected to be playing deep into March, but that’s not the case for all the teams.
Davidson and North Carolina Central each pulled off upsets in their conference tournaments to punch their tickets.
Here is the schedule for the teams upcoming games.
Wednesday March 14, Dayton, Ohio
16. Texas Southern vs. 16. N.C. Central 6:40p.m.
Thursday March 15, Boise, Idaho
13. UNC Greensboro vs. 4. Gonzaga 1:30p.m.
Thursday March 15, Pittsburgh, PA
15. Iona vs. 2. Duke 2:45p.m.
Thursday March 15, Wichita, Kansas
9. N.C. State vs. 9. Seton Hall 4:40p.m.
Thursday March 15, Boise, Idaho
12. Davidson vs. 5. Kentucky 7:10p.m.
Friday March 16, Charlotte, NC
15. Lipscomb vs. North Carolina 2:25p.m.
