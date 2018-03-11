Reigning champ UNC gets home-state start

North Carolina's resume earned the reigning national champion Tar Heels a No. 2 seed and a home-state opener despite having 10 losses.



The Tar Heels (25-10) open Friday in the West Region against 15-seed Lipscomb in Charlotte.



UNC is 33-1 in NCAA Tournament games in its home state, with the only loss in 1979.



The Tar Heels entered Sunday fourth in RPI and had a nation-best 14 Quadrant 1 wins, two more than any other team. That included two wins over Duke, a win at Tennessee, a home win against eventual Big Ten Tournament champ Michigan and a neutral-court win against Ohio State.



UNC won nine of 11 games before falling to top-ranked Virginia in Saturday's ACC title game.

