UNCW baseball downs Arizona State 9-0

The UNCW baseball team’s bats came alive as the Seahawks beat Arizona State 9-0 on Saturday at Packard Stadium.
Zarion Sharpe started for the Seahawks and pitched 5.1 scoreless innings. Austin Easter (3-0) came out of the bullpen and pitched 3.2 scoreless innings picking up the win.
UNCW’s David Sheaffer got the offense started hitting a solo homerun in the 6th.
UNCW (10-4) will close out the three-game series Sunday at 5:30 p.m. EST.
