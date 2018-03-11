UNCW baseball downs Arizona State 9-0

The UNCW baseball team’s bats came alive as the Seahawks beat Arizona State 9-0 on Saturday at Packard Stadium.

Zarion Sharpe started for the Seahawks and pitched 5.1 scoreless innings. Austin Easter (3-0) came out of the bullpen and pitched 3.2 scoreless innings picking up the win.

UNCW’s David Sheaffer got the offense started hitting a solo homerun in the 6th.

UNCW (10-4) will close out the three-game series Sunday at 5:30 p.m. EST.