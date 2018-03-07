Tests show GenX found in several Robeson County wells

A county health director in North Carolina says nearly all the wells tested in his county had a chemical compound that might cause cancer.



The Fayetteville Observer reported that GenX was found in 25 of the 27 wells tested in Robeson County.



Health director Bill Smith said none of the wells have levels of GenX close to the state Department of Health and Human Services' provisional health goal for the compound.



Smith said the highest level found in Robeson County wells was less than one-third of the state goal for the compound used in the production of non-stick cookware and other products.



The wells tested are about three miles from the Chemours plant where GenX is made. Smith said the wells with the highest reading are closest to the plant.



