UNCW's Zack Canada and Landen Roupp take home CAA honors

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Colonial Athletic Association has named UNCW’s Zack Canada its player of the week, and Landen Roupp the rookie of the week after the Seahawks’ four-game baseball sweep of Princeton last week.

Canada, a senior, batted .474, going 9-for-19 with three home runs and a double while driving in 10 runs.

Roupp made his college debut in a start against Princeton on Sunday. The freshman pitched five innings of one-hit, shutout baseball. He walked two and struck out three. 

The Seahawks head to Arizona State for a three-game series this weekend. First pitch in Tempe is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

