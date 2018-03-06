UNCW's Zack Canada and Landen Roupp take home CAA honors

The Colonial Athletic Association has named UNCW’s Zack Canada its player of the week, and Landen Roupp the rookie of the week after the Seahawks’ four-game baseball sweep of Princeton last week.
Canada, a senior, batted .474, going 9-for-19 with three home runs and a double while driving in 10 runs.
Roupp made his college debut in a start against Princeton on Sunday. The freshman pitched five innings of one-hit, shutout baseball. He walked two and struck out three.
The Seahawks head to Arizona State for a three-game series this weekend. First pitch in Tempe is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
