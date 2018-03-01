Work scheduled on Barbee Bridge north of Oak Island next week

Lane closures are expected on the G.V. Barbee Bridge/N.C. 133 that spans the Intracoastal Waterway north of Oak Island next week.
According to a news release from the NC Department of Transportation, the lane closures will take place Monday-Friday next week between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The closures are needed to crews can do maintenance work on the bridge girders.
Intermittent lane Closures on G.V. Barbee Bridge in Brunswick County, weekdays, 9 am-3:30 pm, Monday, March 5-March 22. DOT crews performing maintenance work on concrete bridge girders. pic.twitter.com/HXBJS5NKOK— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) March 1, 2018
NCDOT encourages motorists to use caution driving through the work zone.
