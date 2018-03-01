Work scheduled on Barbee Bridge north of Oak Island next week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Lane closures are expected on the G.V. Barbee Bridge/N.C. 133 that spans the Intracoastal Waterway north of Oak Island next week.

According to a news release from the NC Department of Transportation, the lane closures will take place Monday-Friday next week between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The closures are needed to crews can do maintenance work on the bridge girders.

NCDOT encourages motorists to use caution driving through the work zone.

