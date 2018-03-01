Learn the skills you need to protect your family and neighbors in a disaster

Free classes will help you learn the skills you need to help your family and neighbors during a disaster.

The classes will be offered by New Hanover County Emergency Management and Cape Fear Community College.

Residents can sign up for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, which begins Thursday, March 15.

The classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays for eight weeks at New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center, located at 220 Government Center Drive in Wilmington.

Training also includes a disaster simulation exercise on Saturday, April 28.

"The more people we have in our community who are self-sufficient, the less demand on our first responders," Emergency Management Director Steven Still said. "The CERT Training provides hands-on practice and realistic exercises that prepare residents for an emergency, so they can also assist their friends and family."

To learn more, click here.

