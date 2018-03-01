Chef Marlene Hieronymus shares her recipe for Mimi's Lemon Squares

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

A sweet treat you can make with your kids.

Chef Marlene Hieronymus joins us on WECT News First at Four to show us how to make her delicious lemon squares.

Mimi's Lemon Squares:

Yield 24 bars

Crust:

1 cup flour

½ cup butter, softened

¼ cup powdered sugar

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, butter and powdered sugar. Line a glass baking dish 8 X 8 X 2 with parchment paper. Bake 20 minutes until light brown.

Filling:

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp grated lemon peel

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

2 eggs

Powdered sugar for dusting

Beat granulated sugar, lemon peel, lemon juice, baking powder, salt and eggs with electric mixer on high speed about 3 minutes or until light and fluffy. Pour over hot crust.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until no indention remains when touched lightly in center. Cool. Dust with powdered sugar, cut into 1 ½ inch squares.

By using parchment paper, you can cut and pull the lemon squares out of your dish so much more easily.

