Parents, students and school leaders team up to raise money for classroom technology

Parents, students and school leaders team up to raise money for classroom technology

The students at Belville elementary will participate in a fun run to raise money for Smartboards in classrooms. (Source: Corinna Fleming) The students at Belville elementary will participate in a fun run to raise money for Smartboards in classrooms. (Source: Corinna Fleming)
A student at Belville Elementary School uses a Smartboard in the classroom. (Source: WECT) A student at Belville Elementary School uses a Smartboard in the classroom. (Source: WECT)
BELVILLE, NC (WECT) -

Parents, children and school leaders are working to make sure every student has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

Tomorrow, Belville Elementary School will hold a fun run to raise money to buy SmartBoards for the school.

The SmartBoards are interactive whiteboards, which help to make learning interactive and engaging.

They cost $3,200 each.

Belville Elementary School's Parent Advisory Council, PTO, and school administration set a goal to purchase SmartBoards for every regular classroom at Belville.

Their campaign started ten months ago and in that time, the school bought and installed 24 new Smartboards, with 70% of the money coming from parent-driven fundraising and grant writing.

The school only needs three more to reach its goal of having a SmartBoard in every classroom.

On Friday, March 2, parents hope the fun run will help raise the money needed to buy the last three they need.

The children start the first of three races at 10:15 a.m. tomorrow.

To learn more or to help them reach their goal, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

