Cars abandoned at ILM can lead to lost airport revenue

With Wilmington International Airport growing by the year, Deputy Director Gary Broughton said having ample parking space is a necessity.

He said those spaces are sometimes occupied by travelers who leave their cars at the airport for long periods of time or those who never come back at all.

Gary Taylor is the public safety chief and operations manager at the airport. He said that it’s rare, but he recalls at least four or five cars abandoned at ILM in the last 10 years.

Taylor said the airport contracts with USA Parking, and if the airport cannot locate the owner, the company will have the car towed.

According to ILM’s website, long-term parking in one of its lots costs $10 a day. Taylor said cars left for a year would cost the owner thousands of dollars, if they can find them.

“We value our parking spaces because that’s a big revenue generator for the airport," Taylor said. "Anytime there’s a vehicle that’s stuck here that we’re pretty sure we’re not going to get payment for, we want to get rid of it so we can use that space.”

