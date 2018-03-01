Comic book store sees uptick in business after release of 'Black Panther'

Jake Motsinger, the owner of Memory Lane Comics and Toys, said he has seen more people come in asking about Black Panther. (Source: WECT)

The popularity of Black Panther isn’t contained just on the big screen. It’s spreading to the pages of comic book stores too, increasing the traffic in shops in Wilmington.

Jake Motsinger, the owner of Memory Lane Comics and Toys, said he has seen more people come in asking about the superhero.

“This did something for a particular group of people that have always kind of been into [comics], but now have a champion to kind of rally behind, so it’s been really cool to see people have somebody to come in and completely explore,” Motsinger said.

The shop has received a lot more Black Panther merchandise since the movie came out, he said. Black Panther comics, action figures and books line the shelves of the store.

Besides the increased foot traffic in his store, Motsinger said he and other employees have had more conversations with the customers about the movie too.

“It’s conversations and fun dialogue about social issues and social awareness,” he said.

According to Motsinger, the superhero is finally getting the attention he deserves.

Motsinger said when a new movie about a comic book hero comes out, there is usually an influx of people who want to know more about that hero, but Black Panther is different.

“Everybody comes in and the first question they ask is, ‘Did you see it?’" he said. "You know exactly what they’re talking about and it has been so much fun to analyze this movie and the villain especially who meant something to so many people.”

“It’s been refreshing to see. There’s so many of these comic book movies coming out constantly where so many people enjoyed the new Thor movie that just came out, but not at the level of Black Panther. I think it really resonated with people.”

Memory Lane will continue to order Black Panther merchandise as long as there is a demand for it, Motsinger said.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.