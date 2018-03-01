First Alert Forecast: warm and unsettled Thursday, chill looms for March's first weekend

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to feature a much drier and cooler Friday with still-frisky breezes, a dry and crisp weekend with very nippy nights, and shower chances not returning until at least Tuesday of next week. (Source: WECT)

Your EARLY EVENING composite model... The "future radar" is more active as a storm system's cold front crashes in with a solid or broken line of gusty showers and thundershowers. Mild temperatures remain, too, ahead of late-night cooling... (Source: WECT)

Your EARLY AFTERNOON composite model... After a rainy start to the day, the "future radar" is logically quiet as the Cape Fear Region will be between a storm system's warm and cold fronts. Clouds and warm, gusty winds make sense though! (Source: WECT)

A warm front left its showery fingerprints on the Cape Fear Region Wednesday night and early Thursday. Next up: a breezy cold front will approach Thursday afternoon and pass through Thursday evening. Following this front: brisk breezes will deliver crisp and cooler air for March's first weekend.

THURSDAY EVENING AND OVERNIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Stay alert: with the passing cold front, a broken line of gusty showers or strong thundershowers is possible early. Skies will rapidly clear late as drier air arrives on punchy northwest winds of 20+ mph. Also expect temperatures to cool late, too, to the 50-degree range.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies and seasonably cool lower to mid 60s for afternoon highs. Northwest winds will flow at a feisty-enough 10 to 20 mph baseline but some quite aggressive 30+ mph gusts aren't out of the question!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE WEEKEND: At present, no "hard freeze" quality temperatures i.e. 27, 29, etc. are expected, but almost equally chilly lows in the 30s are likely for early Saturday, Sunday, and Monday mornings. In between, expect sunny but cool days in the 50s to around 60.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.