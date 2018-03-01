Ben David delivers State of District address

The opioid crisis and sex trafficking were among the topics District Attorney Ben David addressed during his State of the District speech Thursday at the New Hanover County courthouse.

David touched on efforts being made to take handle these issues but also said there's a lot of work to do.

"We are going to be looking helplessly at a crowd through these portraits that's maybe talking about the very same issues a hundred years from now. So I speak with a fierce urgency as I tell you that while the state of the district is very strong, we have some unfinished work to do." David said

David also spoke on why our local enforcement officers are so important to make these strives forward a reality.

"What I've learned about our officers is that they're not warriors. They are guardians," David said. "People should not fear their power. They should respect their authority. They go out into the community, most in need of justice and say we're hear to fight for your rights."

David and New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon both said they will continue to tackle the drug issue in the district.

