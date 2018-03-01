Wrightsville Beach man faces 20 drug charges after SBI investigation

A Wrightsville Beach man is behind bars charged with fraudulently obtaining multiple prescriptions of oxycodone.

According to a spokesperson with the SBI, Thomas Jason Popkin, 39, is accused of filling multiple prescriptions of oxycodone in Craven, Onslow, and Pender counties. The investigation was initiated in Craven County.

The fake prescriptions were for 520 10mg tablets and 130 15mg tablets of oxycodone.

Popkin was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 28 around 1:30 p.m. by members of the SBI and the Wrightsville Beach Police Department.

Popkin was charged with 10 counts of obtaining a controlled sub by Fraud/forgery and 10 counts of trafficking in opium or heroin.

He was given no bond.

