38 Special added to Azalea Festival lineup

Southern rock band 38 Special will perform at the North Carolina Azalea Festival, officials announced Thursday.

The band, which has sold more than 20 million albums, will perform Friday, April 13, at the Azalea Festival Main Stage

Tickets are $23 and will go on sale here and at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office on Friday, March 2 at 9 a.m.

Rapper Ludacris and country music star Billy Currington also are performing at the festival.

Ludacris will perform at the main stage festival site adjacent to Cape Fear Community College's Schwartz Center on Saturday, April 14.

Billy Currington will be the festival's featured performer on Thursday, April 12.

Ludacris tickets are $46 and Currington tickets are $45.

The box office number is 910-794-4650.

