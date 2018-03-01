Inside the research lab studying how GenX impacts oysters

Another research study, which is still being set up at the Center for Marine Science, is exposing clean oysters to different concentrations of GenX in their water tanks. (Source: WECT)

UNC Wilmington researchers are studying oysters as a model animal to learn how GenX impacts the aquatic environment. Little is known about the impact of GenX on animal health because few research studies are available to the public.

“Oysters are great examples of canaries in the coal mine," said Aswani Volety, a marine science expert leading the GenX oyster research at UNCW.

The oysters are being tested at the UNCW Center for Marine Science.

Oysters are ideal indicators of overall water quality because they spend almost their entire lives in one place and filter about 70 gallons of water per day, according to Volety.

"If [oysters] there are doing well, you can attribute it to the water quality around them. If they are not doing well, you can also attribute it to the water quality around them," said Volety.

In one study already underway, Volety's research team is testing the tissue of wild oysters in the Cape Fear River to see if GenX has built up over time, called bioaccumulation. Volety said this research should be completed in the next 3-4 months.

“Given the high filtration rate of oysters, even though the concentration might be low, they might be accumulating or they might be exposed to a high concentration just because of the filtration," said Volety.

The concern with bioaccumulation is that with each successive level of organism in the food chain, chemical concentration increases tenfold, according to Volety.

“Humans are the ultimate top of the food pyramid, so we want to make sure that there is no harm or effect to human beings whatsoever," said Volety.

Another research study, which is still being set up at the Center for Marine Science, is exposing clean oysters to different concentrations of GenX in their water tanks. They’ve already bought a supply of the odorless and colorless GenX chemical compound for testing.

Researchers want to know how, if at all, GenX bioaccumulates at different concentrations. As part of this study, the research team will also observe how the concentrations impact the oyster's health and function, including respiration, reproduction, and cellular effects.

“We don’t want to necessarily wait for something to happen and then realize we have a problem. So we do some kind of biomarker, or quick studies, to make sure they don’t have effects even at low concentrations," said Volety.

Volety said the Gen X oyster tests will be finished in the next three to six months and studies should be published within a year.

The studies are being funded through the NC Contingency and Emergency Fund, which provided $250,000 to UNCW researchers in mid-November.

Retraction: A previous version of this article stated that the GenX oyster research is tested the Shellfish Research Hatchery. No GenX research connection exists at the Shellfish Research Hatchery, and it is not associated with that research in any way.

