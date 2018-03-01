Inside the lab studying how GenX impacts oysters - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Inside the lab studying how GenX impacts oysters

By: Ben Smart, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
The oysters are being tested in the Shellfish Research Hatchery at the UNC Wilmington Center for Marine Science. (SOURCE: WECT) The oysters are being tested in the Shellfish Research Hatchery at the UNC Wilmington Center for Marine Science. (SOURCE: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNC Wilmington researchers are exposing oysters to GenX-tainted water to learn more about how the chemical affects aquatic life.

Little is known about the impact on GenX on animal health, because few research studies are available to the public.

The oysters are being tested in the Shellfish Research Hatchery at the UNC Wilmington Center for Marine Science.

The studies are being funded through the NC Contingency and Emergency Fund, which provided $250,000 to UNCW researchers in mid-November.

The oyster studies will help us understand how GenX impacts their growth, lifespan, and how the compound builds up inside them.

WECT's Ben Smart is interviewing the oyster researchers and gathering video inside the lab. Check back on this article later today for pictures, video, and details. 

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-03-01 04:52:01 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

  • Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:59 AM EST2018-03-01 11:59:42 GMT
    Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly