Inside the lab studying how GenX impacts oysters

The oysters are being tested in the Shellfish Research Hatchery at the UNC Wilmington Center for Marine Science. (SOURCE: WECT)

UNC Wilmington researchers are exposing oysters to GenX-tainted water to learn more about how the chemical affects aquatic life.

Little is known about the impact on GenX on animal health, because few research studies are available to the public.

The studies are being funded through the NC Contingency and Emergency Fund, which provided $250,000 to UNCW researchers in mid-November.

The oyster studies will help us understand how GenX impacts their growth, lifespan, and how the compound builds up inside them.

WECT's Ben Smart is interviewing the oyster researchers and gathering video inside the lab. Check back on this article later today for pictures, video, and details.

