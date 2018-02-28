Top college football programs taking notice of pair of Hoggard players

Hoggard High School juniors Isaiah Kemp and ChrisToudle have been getting lots of mail recently.

Between the two, they have received almost 200 football recruiting letters from colleges and universities.

“To have the caliber of program we have, recruiting these two is a special thing,” said Hoggard head coach Craig Underwood.

Toudle, who is being recruited as a tight end, has letters from Maryland, Appalachian State, North Carolina and Charlotte, just to name a few.

For Kemp, a cornerback, the list is even longer and includes powerhouses like South Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and N.C. State.

“I open them all and look at them,” Toudle said of the letters. “It’s just hard to believe that I am receiving one or two a day. It’s just cool to open my mailbox and take a look inside and see it’s a college.”

Schools are doing more than just sending letters though. They are making offers.

Toudle has offers from Rice and Maryland and others and Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Georgia, among others, have extended offers to Kemp.

“You are talking about the team that just played for the national title,” Underwood said about Kemp’s offer from Georgia. “Having a team like the caliber of Georgia, the caliber of all the ACC schools come through, it brought a lot of excitement around here.”

Over the years, Toudle and Kemp have become good friends, but it’s the battles on the practice field that have helped to two improve.

“(Toudle’s) a big frame, and helps me get the jam off the line,” said Kemp.

“I have to give credit to Isaiah. He’s just pushed me at practice since my first day playing receiver to the last practice,” said Toudle. “He’s gradually making me better every day.”

Location and playing time are just two of the factors that Kemp and Toudle will need to weigh when selecting a school, but one outweighs them all.

“The education,” said Kemp, “because football won’t last forever. I can always get hurt, and I need a plan B.”

“When you look at some of the offers these guys have, they are academically elite schools,” said Underwood. “We sit down with each of these guys regularly and ask them where they are and that’s a piece that they bring up regularly.”

Both players can verbally commit to a school anytime, but they will have to wait till February 2019 to sign national letters of intent.

