Laney’s Saniya Rivers named WECT Athlete of the Week

Laney’s Saniya Rivers is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The freshman averaged 18.5 points per game in a pair of wins to help the Buccaneers advance in the 4A state tournament.



Rivers had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in Tuesday’s 54-34 victory over Enloe.



