UNCW commits five errors in loss at Coastal Carolina

Five UNCW errors helped Coastal Carolina's baseball team beat the Seahawks 10-5 in Conway, SC, on Wednesday.

Coastal (8-2) broke a 3-3 tie by scoring two runs in the bottom of the third inning and taking the lead for good. Three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth gave the Chanticleers a 10-4 lead over UNCW (5-3).

Ryan Jeffers and Mason Berne each had doubles and two RBIs to lead the Seahawk offense.

Starter Breydan Gorham (0-1) lasted 2.1 innings and suffered the loss for UNCW after giving up five runs -- four earned -- on four hits and two walks.

Anthony Simonelli (2-0) recorded the victory for Coastal, which got a two-run home run in the fifth frame from Zach Biermann.

Seahawk Kep Brown extended his hitting streak to five consecutive games with a single in the fourth inning.

