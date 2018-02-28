UNCW officially reopened Boseman Field with ribbon cutting ceremony

UNCW officially reopened Boseman Field during a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at home plate.

UNCW Chancellor Zito Sartarelli, Provost Dr. Marilyn Sheerer, Athletic Director Jimmy Bass and softball coach Kristy Norton all took part in cutting the ribbon.

A new press box and stands are the latest upgrades to Boseman that started three years ago with a turf field and a covered hitting facility.

"It's now state of the art, the best in the state, in my opinion” said Norton.

The total cost of the project is more than $4 million of privately donated money.

Bass said he believes the program has what it needs to go to the next level.

"It's been a real jump-start,” said Bass. “We think this softball program can be very much like James Madison. They have been competitive, and been in the (NCAA) Super Regionals the past two years."

