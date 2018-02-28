UNCW basketball commit earns All-American honors - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW basketball commit earns All-American honors

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW men’s basketball commit Kai Toews has been named an Esmark All-American.

Esmark recognizes players for their performance in the classroom and for their sporting achievements. 

Toews, a point guard, is averaging 9 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds per game for Northfield Mount Hermon High School in Massachusetts.  

