UNCW basketball commit earns All-American honors

UNCW men’s basketball commit Kai Toews has been named an Esmark All-American.
Esmark recognizes players for their performance in the classroom and for their sporting achievements.
Toews, a point guard, is averaging 9 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds per game for Northfield Mount Hermon High School in Massachusetts.
